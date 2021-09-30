From the editor: Childcare shortfall undermining economic recovery

Finally, thousands of Massachusetts students have returned to the classroom. Throughout the pandemic, we saw the impact of closed educational facilities on the families who were forced to improvise care and education for their children so that parents could go to work. Often times families had to juggle setting their children up on Zoom classrooms as they themselves were joining Zoom meetings for work. That so many families have had to figure out this juggling act during the pandemic has made it explicitly clear that childcare accessibility is a fundamental economic issue. Through vaccinations and safety measures we will continue on the road to full COVID recovery, but the question remains: How do we reform childcare so our families can afford it and every students is educated for lifetime success?

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO