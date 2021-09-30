Local racer wins 2021 NASA National Championship

– Charlie Buzzetti of Atascadero won the Super Touring 6 class championships last weekend in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the 2021 National Auto Sport Association Championships presented by Toyo Tires.

More than 350 amateur and semi-pro drivers from across the United States converged on Daytona International Speedway to compete for a championship in more than 30 racing and Time Trial classes. This year’s NASA Championships Presented by Toyo Tires marked the first time NASA has held its Championships at the storied racetrack in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Drivers competed in two qualifying races before the Championship races on Sunday, Sept. 19. NASA is one of the United States’ largest amateur motorsports sanctioning bodies, with numerous drivers moving into the professional ranks.

“I made a minor sway bar adjustment to my car to take some of the push away and that was really key to being able to run at the front,” he said. Buzzetti has multiple championships in NASA racing.

The racers used the same 3.56-mile road course that IMSA drivers run each year in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. With challenging turns, transitions to the high banks and the need for drafting to turn fast laps, Daytona International Speedway pushes amateur and professional drivers to their limits.

“Daytona International Speedway was an incredible venue for our Championships event,” said NASA Vice President, Jeremy Croiset. “It is a track on every racer’s bucket list, and I’m so proud we were able to hold our 2021 Championships here. The memories we created in Daytona will last a lifetime.”