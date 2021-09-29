CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj's New Album So Far

By Kemet High
Is Nicki Minaj season upon us? Three years and counting have elapsed since the multiplatinum-selling rapper blessed her fans with a full project of new material. This past May saw the rerelease of her 2009 breakthrough mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, which featured three new tracks, most notably “Seeing Green” by the YMCMB holy trinity of herself, Drake and their OG Lil Wayne. Yes, it served its purpose of holding fans over and shedding light on her legacy, but fans need more than a sample-sized portion of new Nicki, right?

