Economy

Carbon markets see promise and peril from COP26

By Mark Nicholls
power-technology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon traders and developing country governments alike are looking to the COP26 climate talks for resolution on Article 6 – the provision of the Paris Agreement that governs the trading of emissions between countries. Such trading, some argue, could enable deeper emissions cuts, dramatically cut the cost of the low-carbon transition and help finance flow to the Global South. Others urge caution, arguing for a watertight accounting regime that will ensure its environmental integrity, but which traders fear will freeze activity.

