Water Rescue Tradecraft: The Sea Bright Tourniquet Technique

A lifesaving hack for bleeding control after a shark attack or open water traumatic event. In my 18-plus years working as Discovery Channel’s lead dive-rescue paramedic for Shark Week, I finally made my first water rescue during an active shark attack. On May 7, 2021, one new member of the Jackass crew was attacked by multiple Caribbean reef sharks during filming in the Bahamas. The attack left a professional stuntman with both arteries severed, partial amputation of the wrist, and a degloving injury to the hand. I can vividly recall the brightness and the amount of blood that was pulsating through the air as I made the approach for the rescue. The bleeding was obviously arterial; this was no flesh wound. The amount of blood and number of sharks retreating as my rescue watercraft pulled up to the victim left no doubt in my mind that this was a real bite. I had to get the victim out of the water at all costs to prevent another bite, but more importantly so that I could control the bleeding. Luckily I was able to accomplish both tasks with the application of the Sea Bright Tourniquet and the inestimable skills of my safety divers and good friends, legendary underwater cameramen Fo Zayed and Mark Rackley.