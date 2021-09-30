CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Water Rescue Tradecraft: The Sea Bright Tourniquet Technique

FireEngineering.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lifesaving hack for bleeding control after a shark attack or open water traumatic event. In my 18-plus years working as Discovery Channel’s lead dive-rescue paramedic for Shark Week, I finally made my first water rescue during an active shark attack. On May 7, 2021, one new member of the Jackass crew was attacked by multiple Caribbean reef sharks during filming in the Bahamas. The attack left a professional stuntman with both arteries severed, partial amputation of the wrist, and a degloving injury to the hand. I can vividly recall the brightness and the amount of blood that was pulsating through the air as I made the approach for the rescue. The bleeding was obviously arterial; this was no flesh wound. The amount of blood and number of sharks retreating as my rescue watercraft pulled up to the victim left no doubt in my mind that this was a real bite. I had to get the victim out of the water at all costs to prevent another bite, but more importantly so that I could control the bleeding. Luckily I was able to accomplish both tasks with the application of the Sea Bright Tourniquet and the inestimable skills of my safety divers and good friends, legendary underwater cameramen Fo Zayed and Mark Rackley.

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
FireEngineering.com

Photos: CA Firefighters Battle Lake Pyramid Brush Fire

Rick McClure shared some photos of firefighters operating at a recent brush fire in California. Firefighters from Los Angeles County (CA) Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service (USFS), and a City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department copter were able to hold a vegetation fire to 255 acres. The fire was caused by a tractor-trailer that caught fire on the northbound 5 Freeway at the Vista del Lago offramp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Man Rescued From Water After Boat Overturns Off Winthrop

WINTHROP (CBS) – A man was rescued after his boat flipped over and sank off Winthrop Thursday afternoon. He was in the water for more than half an hour and called 911 on his cell phone. The call for help came in just after 4:30, but in choppy conditions he...
WINTHROP, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hudson
fox5dc.com

Marines rescue driver from flood water in incredible viral TikTok

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A viral TikTok video with over 4 million views shows a group of Marines in full dress uniform rescuing a car outside of Arlington Cemetery that got stuck in rising flood waters during a downpour on the nation’s capital last Thursday, September 16. "Definitely didn’t...
WASHINGTON, DC
FireEngineering.com

Firefighters Rescue TN Man, 89, from House Fire

An 89-year-old Springfield (TN) man is in stable condition—and his house is still standing, barely—after firefighters rescued him from his burning home on Monday evening, reports smokeybarn.com. Springfield Fire Department crews arrived at 17th Ave W near Cheatham St. around 7 p.m. Monday to reports of a burning house and...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCEM Provides More Swift Water Rescue Training

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) has once again provided swift water training to area first responders. WCEM Director Kary Cox says the three day Swift Water Boat Operations training has prepared responders to work together during flooding and other water related emergencies, to provide lifesaving services to our communities. He says this is a very intense and demanding training, but our local first responders met the task and successfully completed the challenges presented to them.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Life#Open Water#Tech#Rescue Team#Brightness#Accident#Discovery Channel#Jackass
FireEngineering.com

Windsurfer Pulled Mile Out Into Lake Michigan by High Waves

The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc. Sep. 28—RACINE — A windsurfer pulled by large waves about a mile out into Lake Michigan was rescued by first responders Monday evening. Witnesses called 911 late in the 6 o’clock hour when they saw “a windsurfer about a mile out in Lake Michigan in distress,” according to the Racine Fire Department.
ACCIDENTS
FireEngineering.com

Firefighters Make Rescues at San Francisco Mission District Fire

San Francisco (CA) firefighters responded to an overnight fire in the Mission District that sent one person to the hospital. On September 26, 2021, San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 reported on Twitter that one person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries from the fire at 58 Rondel Place. The union lauded firefighters for making rescues at the scene of the fire, which displaced seven people.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDBJ7.com

Person rescued from car along Roanoke low water bridge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, a person whose car was stuck along the low water bridge in Roanoke was rescued Wednesday night. Heavy rain had excess water on the road near 950 Wiley Drive NW. The car will be towed Thursday when the water lowers. The Green...
ROANOKE, VA
FireEngineering.com

Lamp Cord Cited As Cause Of Brackenridge (PA) House Fire

The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa. Oct. 2—A lamp cord is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a Brackenridge home Thursday night, Pioneer Hose fire Chief Rick Jones said. The fire gutted the living room of the house at 1117 Orchard Way, which is an alley between...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Seven Rescued On Long Island After Boat Begins Taking On Water

Seven people aboard a boat that was taking on water were rescued by police on Long Island.The rescue took place around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, in Oyster Bay.According to police, the Nassau County Marine Bureau received a call for a vessel taking on water while being towed. It was determined th…
ACCIDENTS
abc27.com

Water rescue training in the rough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People passing by the boat ramp in Columbia, Lancaster County, might well wonder if there was a water rescue going on — and who would go out on the Susquehanna River in the first place — with water running so fast and so high. Get...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
insideedition.com

Loggerhead Turtle Is Returned to Warm California Waters After Rescue

The loggerhead turtle rescued in February has been returned to the water. Ruth, an endangered juvenile loggerhead turtle, was found by animal rescuers suffering from the effects of being cold-stunned, according to People. Being cold-stunned is a type of hypothermia that can affect sea turtles when ocean water has rapidly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FireEngineering.com

Eight Displaced When Multiple Homes Burn in Chicago

Eight people were displaced and multiple dogs required oxygen when six homes burned early Thursday in Chicago’s Fuller Park neighborhood, according to the Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue on the South Side for an extra-alarm blaze around 4 a.m. Four main houses caught fire, as did two coach houses in backyards, fire officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald-Palladium

Kiteboarder reflects on water rescue at South Pier

ST. JOSEPH — A four-letter word crossed Joe Fenner’s mind when he saw what he thought was a head in the water while kiteboarding last Wednesday. Fenner, a Buchanan resident, was right. A 17-year-old from Bangor had been swept off South Pier in St. Joseph while walking on it with his friends. Those friends threw him a life ring.
BUCHANAN, MI
FireEngineering.com

Dallas Apartment Blast Injures Multiple People; Three Firefighters Critical

DALLAS — An explosion tore apart an apartment building in south Dallas Wednesday morning, injuring at least eight people. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called about a gas leak at the Highland Hills Apartments on Highland Hills Drive in the Oak Cliff area about 10:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they could smell gas near one of the buildings. The blast occurred while they were investigating, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.
DALLAS, TX
FireEngineering.com

MO Firefighters Rescue One from Tree After Cell Tower Jump

Oct. 1—BRENTWOOD — Rescue crews worked Thursday morning to free a person who got stuck in a tree after jumping from a cell tower wearing a parachute. The Brentwood Fire Department was called around 6:45 a.m. to a site near the intersection of South Hanley and Manchester roads where they found a person suspended from a tree by a parachute.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy