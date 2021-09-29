CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Peep’s Mother Claims His Record Label Is Refusing to Pay $4 Million Owed to His Estate – Report

By Trent Fitzgerald
 7 days ago
Lil Peep's mother is claiming that her late son’s record label is refusing to pay her $4 million that’s owed to her his estate. According to a Rolling Stone report published on Tuesday (Sept. 28), Peep's mother Liza Womack alleges that the late rapper's label, First Access Entertainment (FAE), is trying to impede her wrongful death and business lawsuit against FAE and the company's CEO by cutting off royalties that are owed to her by way of her son's estate.

Lil Peep’s Mom Says His Label Is Withholding $4M In Royalties

Liza Womack, the mother of Lil Peep, claims the late rapper’s record label is withholding $4 million in royalties from his estate, Rolling Stone reports. Womack says the label, First Access Entertainment, has admitted that the money is owed but is refusing to pay out in a “transparent” attempt to undermine Womack’s wrongful death lawsuit against the label.
