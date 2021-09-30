Great White is making a splash with California fare

Storefronts have turned over quite a bit on Larchmont over the past few years, but many of our restaurants have anchored the Boulevard for decades, led by 33-year veterans Le Petit Greek and Louise’s, followed by Village Pizzeria’s quarter century of tomato pies. It’s rare to have an opportunity to welcome a new eatery to the block, but now Great White, a sister establishment to the original on Venice Beach, has claimed a bite of Boulevard real estate in the former Prado (and then, Café Parisien) space. Judging from the number of Larchmontians stopping to request reservation information during a recent pre-opening media lunch, together with seemingly full lunch and dinner tables following its Sept. 17 opening, the new eatery is making a splash in the neighborhood.