A Case of Idiopathic Pulmonary Hemosiderosis in a 30-Year-Old Man
Idiopathic pulmonary hemosiderosis is an uncommon interstitial lung disease that typically affects children. Typically, it manifests as widespread alveolar bleeding with no known cause. This case study presents a young male patient who came with tiredness, dyspnea, and hemoptysis due to iron deficiency anemia. This patient’s iron-deficiency anemia proved refractory to oral elemental iron treatment. Chest computed tomography and bronchoalveolar lavage revealed normal results in this patient.www.physiciansweekly.com
