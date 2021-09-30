CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Affordable Haircare Brand That's Celebrating All Hair Textures In the Latinx Community

By Erin Lukas
In Style
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Latinas spend more than 30% more on beauty products than the average consumer, so let's create a space for them," says Botánika Beauty founder Aisha Ceballos-Crump. Thankfully, Ceballos-Crump achieved the goal she set when founding the brand in 2015. Now Botánika products can be easily picked up at Walmart or Target stores across the country, in addition to online through the brand's website.

