British Airways has announced it is to suspend almost all its short-haul flights at Gatwick airport – its biggest hub after Heathrow.BA has always struggled to make a profit at the Sussex airport, and over the past decade – before the coronavirus pandemic – it lost tens of millions of pounds.All flights were grounded at the start of the Covid crisis, though long-haul services have since resumed.The carrier had proposed to unions that a new, lower-cost Gatwick subsidiary could be created to make the European and domestic route viable in competition against easyJet.The British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) was initially...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 22 HOURS AGO