The Shaler Township Zoning Hearing Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 7:30 PM in the Township Municipal Building, 300 Wetzel Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Case One is an appeal submitted by Patrick and Allison Murray and Robert Neely, regarding the granting of an Occupancy Permit for property owned by Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC located at 444 McElheny Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116, in the Township R-1 Limited One-Family Residential District, Allegheny County Lot & Block 433-R-120. Case Two is an appeal filed by Pittsburgh Sign and Lighting for Planet Fitness requesting a 67.34 sq/ft sign variance from Section 225-59(A)(8) to construct a 167.34 sq/ft sign at 880 Butler Street, Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15223, in the Township General Commercial District, Allegheny County Lot & Block 222-A-212. Copies of relevant application materials, plans, ordinances, and other related materials are available for public review at the Shaler Township Municipal Building during the hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. Any interested members of the public are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing. A decision may be rendered at the conclusion of this public hearing.