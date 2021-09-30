CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shaler Township, PA

SHALER TOWNSHIP ZONING HEARING...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

The Shaler Township Zoning Hearing Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 7:30 PM in the Township Municipal Building, 300 Wetzel Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Case One is an appeal submitted by Patrick and Allison Murray and Robert Neely, regarding the granting of an Occupancy Permit for property owned by Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC located at 444 McElheny Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116, in the Township R-1 Limited One-Family Residential District, Allegheny County Lot & Block 433-R-120. Case Two is an appeal filed by Pittsburgh Sign and Lighting for Planet Fitness requesting a 67.34 sq/ft sign variance from Section 225-59(A)(8) to construct a 167.34 sq/ft sign at 880 Butler Street, Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15223, in the Township General Commercial District, Allegheny County Lot & Block 222-A-212. Copies of relevant application materials, plans, ordinances, and other related materials are available for public review at the Shaler Township Municipal Building during the hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. Any interested members of the public are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing. A decision may be rendered at the conclusion of this public hearing.

classmart.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenshaw, PA
Government
City
Shaler Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Glenshaw, PA
Shaler Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial District#Occupancy Permit#Scioto Properties
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy