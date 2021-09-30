Bard College Conservatory of Music Launches New Master of Music Degree Program in Fall 2022
In fall 2022, the Bard College Conservatory of Music will welcome its first class of students to the new Graduate Instrumental Arts Program, a two-year graduate-level program leading to a Master of Music degree. This innovative master’s degree in instrumental performance combines academic and practical studies of music, with a strong emphasis on music as a means of engaging with, and serving, the broader community beyond the campus. Through this degree program, students develop the core value of music and musicians in service of society.www.bard.edu
