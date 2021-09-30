CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

Bard College Conservatory of Music Launches New Master of Music Degree Program in Fall 2022

bard.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn fall 2022, the Bard College Conservatory of Music will welcome its first class of students to the new Graduate Instrumental Arts Program, a two-year graduate-level program leading to a Master of Music degree. This innovative master’s degree in instrumental performance combines academic and practical studies of music, with a strong emphasis on music as a means of engaging with, and serving, the broader community beyond the campus. Through this degree program, students develop the core value of music and musicians in service of society.

www.bard.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Business Insider

You can earn a master's degree in coffee through a 9-month program in Italy

The University of Florence is offering a master's degree in coffee, where it says students can get an education on every aspect of the coffee-making process, from cultivating coffee plants and the intricacies of the coffee supply chain to preparing a fresh cup. The 9-month-long course begins in January with...
COLLEGES
ntdaily.com

University launches eight new degrees for fall semester

This fall semester, the university launched eight new degree plans, covering topics such as addiction studies, biomedical engineering and geographic information systems, according to a Sept. 8 press release. “We are constantly evaluating our programs and looking for new ways to provide our students with the best possible opportunities for...
COLLEGES
umkc.edu

College of Arts and Sciences offers new degree program

The UMKC College of Arts and Sciences announced a new bachelor’s degree aimed at local transfer students. The Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) will help those with an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) transfer their career-specific technical degree to UMKC. “The number one question I get when working with these...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale-on-hudson, NY
georgetowncollege.edu

Georgetown College Works to Help Local Church’s Music Program

This past spring, before a GC Chorale practice session, Professor of Music Christopher Powell made an unexpected discovery. “We rehearse in the lobby of Cooke Memorial. Our accompanist, Ethan Neal, and I were in a bit early one day. We were setting up and moving some things around, when we discovered this beautiful Steinway piano, still in fantastic shape.”
GEORGETOWN, KY
asu.edu

The College launches new Online Undergraduate Research Scholars program

As online learning continues to see significant growth at higher education institutions around the country, The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University is expanding opportunities that are traditionally offered in person to the digital environment with the launch of the Online Undergraduate Research Scholars (OURS) program. The new program will offer hands-on, experiential learning specifically for students enrolled through ASU Online.
TEMPE, AZ
bard.edu

Bard College Events

Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Friday, October 15, 2021. Monday, October 11, 2021 – Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Friday, October 22, 2021 – Sunday, October 24, 2021. Reem-Kayden Center Laszlo Z. Bito '60 Auditorium, 6:30–8 pm. Noon Concert ( Please note: Open to students and the Bard College community. Concert...
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
mynbc5.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Berklee College of Music program increases awareness for Latin music

In 2014, Berklee College of Music formally launched Berklee Latino to elevate the education, awareness and appreciation of Latin music and its cultural impact on the world. Internationally renowned musicians travel from all over the world to Boston to perform with a carefully curated group of musicians from the school. It's part of the college's Latino program, led by four-time Grammy winner Oscar Stagnaro.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Of Music#Conservatory#The Orchestra Now
kadn.com

Acadiana Center for the Arts Recycles Instruments for Local Public School Music Programs with ‘Play It Again’ Fall 2021 Instrument Drive

Do you have an instrument in your home collecting dust,. or not being used? Please consider Acadiana Center for the Art’s ‘Play It Again’ Instrument. Recycling Program. Starting now through December, AcA is collecting and repairing. instruments through the ‘Play It Again’ program. With generous support from sponsors, Lafayette Music...
LAFAYETTE, LA
dbknews.com

UMD journalism and information science colleges offer new master’s degree

Starting this fall, the University of Maryland’s journalism college is partnering with the information studies college to launch a new Master of Professional Studies in Data Journalism. The program gives students the option to complete the degree virtually. The program structure is geared towards teaching students how to navigate open...
COLLEGES
nolangroupmedia.com

Union Adds Master of Science in Human Resource Management to Growing Degree Program

Barbourville, KY— Union College is adding a master’s degree in human resources to its list of online programs. Beginning in the Fall II semester, which starts October 18th, the Master of Science in Human Resource Management will be offered by the Division of Online and Graduate Studies. Classes are available on an eight-week schedule, allowing the degree to be completed in less than two years. In addition to the convenient schedule, cost is just $340 per credit hour.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
iBerkshires.com

Clark Presents Performance By Williams College Music Department

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Williams College Music Department will perform Eliza Brown's "Masque-Rondeau" under the direction of Matthew Gold as a part of the College's continuing program of new music. This free program will be presented on the Clark's Fernandez Terrace at 3 pm. Registration is...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
sentinelcolorado.com

Community College of Aurora launches program to help students who left school complete their degrees

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora wants students who left several credits shy of a degree to return to campus. The college started a “Return to Earn” program this semester as a pilot program in hopes that they could re-capture some of those students who had mostly finished degree but remained just short of a degree. CCA leaders say they hope to expand it in the semesters to come. The program offers students financial assistance and case management towards completing a degree.
AURORA, CO
Columbia University

Sandra Ryeom Appointed Associate Dean for Postdoctoral Affairs and New Master's Degree Programs at VP&S

Sandra Ryeom, PhD, has been appointed associate dean for postdoctoral affairs and new master's degree programs at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (VP&S), effective Oct. 1. The appointment was announced by Anil K. Rustgi, MD, Interim Executive Vice President and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine at Columbia. Ryeom will also work with Columbia University’s Office of Postdoctoral Affairs and its executive director, Ericka Peterson, PhD.
CANCER
lawrence.edu

B.M.A. degree opens path for Conservatory students with a passion for bluegrass

Lawrence University sophomore Tashi Litch is a mandolin player with a passion for bluegrass music and a deep curiosity about the world. So, when the Orcas Island, Washington, native set out to select a college, he had two priorities in mind. He sought a music conservatory willing to nurture his bluegrass skills, and he sought a college that would allow him to explore academic subjects across the liberal arts. He found what he was looking for in Lawrence’s Bachelor of Musical Arts (B.M.A.) degree, launched three years ago with a focus on jazz and improvisational music but open to almost any genre of music. Its 50-50 split between music courses in the Conservatory and non-music courses in the college gave him what he needed.
APPLETON, WI
RiverBender.com

SIUE Launches Accelerated Combined Degree In Exercise Science And Exercise Physiology

EDWARDSVILLE – A new Southern Illinois University Edwardsville accelerated combined degree program is helping students save time and money while receiving a high-quality education that will jump-start their careers. The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) has launched an accelerated combined bachelor’s (B.S.) in exercise science and master’s (M.S.) in exercise physiology degree program for individuals interested in advanced study in or a career as: Exercis Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
umhb.edu

UMHB Conservatory of Music Receives Generous $40,000 Grant from the Carpenter Foundation

BELTON, Texas—The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor recently received a generous $40,000 grant from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation to continue program support for the UMHB Conservatory of Music. Past grants from the Carpenter Foundation have made it possible for many students to participate in the program through scholarships and strategic funding initiatives.
BELTON, TX
Beacon

Musical Arts Series presents master violinist Max Rabinovitsj

The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton continues its splendid tradition of bringing internationally renowned musicians to local stages with the upcoming performance of violinist Max Rabinovitsj and pianist Milana Strezeva in a program of Beethoven and Schumann. The concert is Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. at the Port Clinton High School Performing Arts Center, 811 Jefferson St. The sponsor for this concert is Musical Arts Series Emeritus member Dr. Jay Mann. Admission is $15, with students free. The series has moved to a larger venue to allow for social distancing.
PORT CLINTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy