CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rumoured GTA Trilogy Remasters Get Age Rating in Korea

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from strong speculation and reports last month, the rumoured remastered collection of PlayStation 2 Grand Theft Auto titles has now received an age rating in Korea. The listing calls the bundle Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and is expected to package together remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for PS5 and PS4.

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Grand Theft Auto trilogy ‘Definitive Edition’ leaks in new rating

A new rating for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition appears to verify reports that a remaster of the original PlayStation 2 and Xbox-era trilogy is coming to modern platforms. Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee, generally a reputable indicator of releases, recently published a rating for Grand...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Alan Wake Remastered Has Been Rated For Nintendo Switch

It looks like Remedy Entertainment - the creator of Control - might be bringing its action-adventure game, Alan Wake Remastered, across to the Nintendo Switch. A new listing on the Brazil Advisory Rating Board suggests the title is en route to Nintendo's hybrid platform in some way or form. Being the "remastered" version, there's the possibility it could be a cloud release - just like Control.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Metroid Prime 1 Remaster Could Launch Separately in 2022 – Rumour

Metroid fans are going to have something new to play at long last when Metroid Dread launches in a couple of weeks, but of course, those who’re desperate for more of Metroid Prime’s own unique offerings have been starved for some time now. Metroid Prime 4 continues to be an enigma, but even beyond that, countless leaks and rumours for several years running of a Metroid Prime remastered trilogy for the Switch have come to absolutely nothing.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea#Gta Games#Grand Theft Auto V#Liberty City#Remasters#Unreal Engine#Rockstar#Ui#Playstation#Metal Gear Solid#Happening I
Nintendo Enthusiast

No American Nightmare: Rating for Alan Wake Remastered Switch appears

Remedy Entertainment is no stranger to Switch. Its latest video game, Control, managed to launch on the console through the power of cloud delivery. It was somewhat surprising, then, when Alan Wake Remastered wasn’t announced for Nintendo’s latest system. Surely, cloud delivery could handle an updated Xbox 360 title? According to the Brazil Advisory Rating Board, it can. A rating for Alan Wake Remastered on Switch popped up on the website today.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Alan Wake Remastered listed for Switch by Brazilian ratings board

Developer Remedy Entertainment's cult-classic action-horror Alan Wake could be making its way to Switch in its newly remastered guise, according to a new Brazilian ratings board listing. As spotted by VGC, a (now removed) listing for a Switch version of Alan Wake Remastered has appeared alongside listings for the previously...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection’ gets a new release date

Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection was delayed earlier this month, but now Square Enix has confirmed exactly when in 2022 the game will be released. As reported by Gameinformer, Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection is coming on February 1 2022. Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection bundles the original Life Is...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Klonoa game remasters rumoured following latest Bandai Namco trademarks

Excitement for the rumoured Klonoa game remasters has surged following new trademark updates from Bandai Namco. The Japanese publisher recently filed trademarks for “Wahoo Encore” and “1&2 Encore” in Japan, according to Gematsu. The site notes that Bandai Namco uses the name “Encore” for its remastered games released in this region – for example, the superbly bonkers Katamari Damacy REROLL was titled Katamari Damacy Encore in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
gamingbolt.com

Alan Wake Remastered Gets Comparison Trailer To Show Off Visual Improvements

It was over a decade ago now that Alan Wake originally released on Xbox 360. For years, fans had hoped for some kind of follow up or re-release, and while the game did eventually get a PC release as well as a standalone DLC spin-off, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, it wasn’t until 2019’s Control when we got some hints about Alan’s fate. Now a new generation can experience the story of the writer known as Alan Wake and his battle against the darkness, both literal and figuratively, with a new remaster. We also have a neat comparison video to see the visual upgrade in action.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

ActRaiser Renaissance: HD remaster of the SNES classic gets a mobile release

SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd. released an HD remaster of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System’s (SNES) all-time action classic ActRaiser. The HD remaster is titled ActRaiser Renaissance which has received a release on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. This is not the first entry of ActRaiser to mobile devices as a version of it was released for European mobile phones in 2004. The game claimed that the new scenarios amount to more than twice the story present in the original.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Battlefield 2042 Beta Finally Coming Next Week on PS5, PS4

The Battlefield 2042 open beta will finally get underway next week, EA has confirmed. Availability depends entirely on whether you have pre-ordered the game or have an active EA Play membership, but everyone will eventually gain access to the ability to play the Conquest mode on new map Orbital. The trailer above sets the scene ahead of the beta.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Battlefield 2042 Beta: All Launch Times and How to Get Early Access

What are the Battlefield 2042 beta launch times? How do you get Early Access to the Battlefield 2042 beta? After delaying the game and remaining fairly quiet about any pre-launch tests, EA has now finally confirmed when we can play the Battlefield 2042 beta on PS5 and PS4. In this Battlefield 2042 beta guide, we're going to reveal All Launch Times and How to Get Early Access.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Astria Ascending Review

Astria Ascending is a beautiful hand-drawn RPG set in a vibrant world and has a twisting narrative filled with plenty of sacrifice and betrayal. It’s definitely been influenced by classic Japanese RPGs, which is not a surprise when you consider that some of its development team have previously worked on the Final Fantasy franchise. While it clearly has old school roots the gameplay has some much needed quality of life improvements, although these are sadly not enough to stop the game from feeling a little bit too grindy at times.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Alan Wake Remastered Gameplay Is Looking Fire in 4K

Xbox 360 classic Alan Wake is exactly one week away from making its debut on PlayStation systems with a remastered version, and courtesy of IGN, we can now take a look at what the updated re-release looks like when running on current-gen hardware. Seven minutes of 4K gameplay are embedded above, and you needn't worry about spoilers; this footage takes place relatively early on in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Chaos! Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Schedules TGS Showcase for This Saturday

Square Enix will be taking some chaos to TGS 2021 as it shares word of a Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin digital showcase taking place this Saturday, 2nd October 2021. The tweet confirming the news reads: "Tune in to our Tokyo Game Show Special Broadcast on Saturday October 2nd to hear the latest on #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin. The presentation will have full English subtitles."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy