Rumoured GTA Trilogy Remasters Get Age Rating in Korea
Following on from strong speculation and reports last month, the rumoured remastered collection of PlayStation 2 Grand Theft Auto titles has now received an age rating in Korea. The listing calls the bundle Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, and is expected to package together remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for PS5 and PS4.www.pushsquare.com
