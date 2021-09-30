Rumoured GTA Trilogy Remasters Get Age Rating in Korea

It was over a decade ago now that Alan Wake originally released on Xbox 360. For years, fans had hoped for some kind of follow up or re-release, and while the game did eventually get a PC release as well as a standalone DLC spin-off, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, it wasn’t until 2019’s Control when we got some hints about Alan’s fate. Now a new generation can experience the story of the writer known as Alan Wake and his battle against the darkness, both literal and figuratively, with a new remaster. We also have a neat comparison video to see the visual upgrade in action.

