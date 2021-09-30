CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Safety and Feasibility of Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscopy

physiciansweekly.com
 6 days ago

Endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) has traditionally been used to diagnose malignant and benign lung illnesses involving the mediastinum. Unfortunately, utilizing transbronchial needle aspiration, sufficient tissue collection, which is required for genetic testing in the presence of malignant illness, might be difficult. Endobronchial ultrasound-guided intranodal forceps (EBUS-INF) biopsy is a new method that, when combined with EBUS-TBNA, may acquire bigger tissue samples safely and efficiently. When combined with EBUS-TBNA, the goal of this study was to characterize EBUS-INF as a safe and effective method for collecting intranodal lymph node biopsies. A secondary goal was to assess diagnostic yield concordance between EBUS-TBNA and EBUS-INF. To test the concordance of any given diagnosis, a conventional endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy with EBUS-TBNA was conducted, followed by an EBUS-INF biopsy. The EBUS-INF operation was conducted with the 1.2 mm Boston Scientific Micro forceps or Olympus pediatric forceps. After removing nondiagnostic instances, the EBUS-INF technique was conducted successfully in 88 cases and was concordant with the findings of transbronchial needle aspiration biopsies in 86.1 percent of cases, with only a 1.1 percent complication rate. The only consequence was minor radiographic pneumomediastinum, which was discovered on a post-procedure chest radiograph.

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
physiciansweekly.com

Best Evidence Topic Does the Depth of Sedation Affect Diagnostic Yield of Endobronchial Ultrasound

The best form of anesthesia to use during the endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) is currently being debated. Researchers wanted to see if the level of sedation had any effect on the EBUS-TBNA results. Except for one study, the level of sedation had no effect on diagnostic output. The number of lesions sampled per patient was tallied in eight articles, and all but one revealed a larger number of lesions biopsied with severe sedation. The number of needle passes per lesion was recorded in seven publications; four studies reported a larger number of passes with profound sedation, one research with conscious sedation, and two studies found no difference. Four studies looked at lesion size, and two of them discovered smaller lesion biopsies under heavy sedation. Ten articles looked at complication rates, and six of them looked at the level of care escalation. Except for one study, the level of sedation was not shown to be substantially associated with complication rates. Three investigations compared patient satisfaction to sedation depth and found no effect. Only one research looked at the cost of the operation and discovered that deep sedation was more expensive than conscious sedation. The level of sedation had no effect on the EBUS-TBNA results.
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultrasound#Dna Test#Ebus#Lymphoma#Boston Scientific Micro#Olympus
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you're hopeful it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Eating more cheese, milk, butter and other products laden with dairy linked to lowered risk of heart disease, study finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of 4,150 60-year-olds in Sweden — a country with one of...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
HOT 107.9

FDA Warns Against Using Certain Brands of Hand Sanitizers

If you are like me and carry around several small bottles of hand sanitizer with you then you may want to double check them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about using certain types of hand sanitizers. This warning comes after they found high levels of a potential cancer-causing chemical in some of the sanitizers.
HEALTH
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy