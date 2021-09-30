The Safety and Feasibility of Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscopy
Endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) has traditionally been used to diagnose malignant and benign lung illnesses involving the mediastinum. Unfortunately, utilizing transbronchial needle aspiration, sufficient tissue collection, which is required for genetic testing in the presence of malignant illness, might be difficult. Endobronchial ultrasound-guided intranodal forceps (EBUS-INF) biopsy is a new method that, when combined with EBUS-TBNA, may acquire bigger tissue samples safely and efficiently. When combined with EBUS-TBNA, the goal of this study was to characterize EBUS-INF as a safe and effective method for collecting intranodal lymph node biopsies. A secondary goal was to assess diagnostic yield concordance between EBUS-TBNA and EBUS-INF. To test the concordance of any given diagnosis, a conventional endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy with EBUS-TBNA was conducted, followed by an EBUS-INF biopsy. The EBUS-INF operation was conducted with the 1.2 mm Boston Scientific Micro forceps or Olympus pediatric forceps. After removing nondiagnostic instances, the EBUS-INF technique was conducted successfully in 88 cases and was concordant with the findings of transbronchial needle aspiration biopsies in 86.1 percent of cases, with only a 1.1 percent complication rate. The only consequence was minor radiographic pneumomediastinum, which was discovered on a post-procedure chest radiograph.www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0