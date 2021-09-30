CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights review

By Jon Bailes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnder Lilies is shy and reluctant to show itself. It’s a Metroidvania, it tells you, mostly ‘Vania, with a little Hollow Knight in its semi-open design, a little Ori in its lush background tapestries. Nothing special, it mumbles, staring at its shoes, just a good one of those. Its protagonist only adds to the feeling, a silent, almost ghostly girl, along with a soundtrack that whispers with melancholy. But once you get to know it better, Ender Lilies straightens its gaze and steps from others’ shadows into its own light. Beneath that bashful exterior is a quiet mastery of classic design and surprising depth.

