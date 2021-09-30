Evaluation of Knowledge and Skills of Patients With Asthma and COPD in Using Inhaled Therapy
The purpose of this study was to assess the knowledge and abilities of patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who presented to our clinic for the first time. A pulmonologist enrolled the participants in the research. All patients were asked to show how they utilized their inhaler device, and their performance was graded. The research included a total of 108 patients. The most often utilized devices were the discus and the aerolizer. Patients of both sexes made more mistakes in the first two steps of inhaler usage than in the other phases, with no significant sex difference. Better education level was related to higher overall scores, more dexterity, and reported therapeutic effect when using the inhaler device correctly. There were no statistically significant differences in overall ratings, device ease of use, or perceived benefit from therapy in connection to the inhaler device utilized. There was no significant effect of the first training provider on overall scores, the convenience of use, or reported therapeutic effectiveness.www.physiciansweekly.com
