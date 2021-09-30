CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Classic cobb salad by Emily Nunn – recipe

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvgaC_0cCr4wmZ00
Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

The classic cobb salad has been showing up in restaurants all over the United States since the 1930s (when it is said to have originated at the Brown Derby Restaurant in Los Angeles). But it happens to be the perfect weekend-at-home salad. It’s a complete meal, everyone clamours for it, and if you make it on Saturday night you can use the leftover roast chicken from Friday, the bacon and eggs from breakfast on Saturday, that chunk of blue cheese in the back of the fridge. You get the picture. When it comes to dressing, something creamy is always a good idea, but a mustard vinaigrette is ideal. Take your pick.

Some people like “frizzled” onions. I like them almost carcinogenic. If you do it my way, you end up with some crunchy smoky bits and some lovely chewy ones. I make these as I need them.

Serves 4-6 bone-in chicken breasts2, skin on

sea salt flakes

romaine 1 head, torn into bite-size pieces

watercress 1 bunch, woody stems removed

iceberg ½ small head, torn into bite-size pieces

chopped chives 8 tbsp

bacon 8-10 slices, crisply cooked and broken into bite-size pieces

ripe tomatoes 2 large, cored and cubed, or 400g cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

ripe Hass avocados 2 big ones, peeled and cubed

eggs 4, hard-boiled, peeled and cut in half or quartered

good blue cheese 115g, crumbled

For the burnt onions (optional)

red onion 1 medium, cut in half lengthwise then sliced crosswise into thin (about 7mm-1.5cm) half-moons

olive oil 1 tbsp or less (you’re coating, not drowning)

salt and pepper

For the perfect mustard vinaigrette

good quality extra virgin olive oil 120ml

dijon mustard 1 tbsp

red wine vinegar 3 tbsp

finely chopped shallot 1 tbsp

sea salt ½ tsp (or more to taste)

freshly ground pepper

For the ranch dressing

garlic 2 cloves

salt 1 tsp

sour cream 120ml

buttermilk 120ml

homemade mayonnaise 60ml

fresh lemon juice 1 tsp

freshly ground black pepper to taste

Tabasco a dash

worcestershire sauce ½ tsp

fresh chives 2 tbsp, chopped

fresh dill 2 tbsp, chopped

finely chopped fresh parsley 8 tbsp

Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 6. Place the chicken breasts skin side up in a roasting pan and completely cover with sea salt flakes, pressing it in a bit so it doesn’t slide off. Roast until cooked through, about 45 minutes. (I stab it with a knife to make sure the juice runs clear.) As soon as it is cool enough to handle, remove the salty skin and brush off all the remaining salt completely. Remove the meat from the bone, cube and refrigerate. I usually do this in the morning and refrigerate the meat all day.

For the mustard dressing, place the ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake shake shake until emulsified.

For the ranch dressing, chop the garlic roughly then mash it together with the salt using a mortar and pestle or the back of a spoon in a small bowl, until it makes a paste. Place the paste in a bowl and then whisk in the remaining ingredients. Taste for salt. Chill.

For the burnt onions, preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 6. Place all the ingredients for the burnt onions in a bowl and toss until evenly coated. Spread on a baking tray lined with parchment or foil and roast until they begin to blacken, moving them around a bit and watching closely to prevent total incineration; there’s a thin line between “burnt” and inedible.

In a large bowl, toss together the romaine, watercress and iceberg. Leave them in the bowl if it is appropriate for serving or move to a large platter. Once you have the greens arranged as you wish, top attractively with sections or rows of the cubed chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, egg and blue cheese. Sprinkle with the chives and burnt onions and serve with the dressing of your choice in a little pitcher to pass around to guests, who may serve themselves from the platter.

Emily Nunn is the editor of The Department of Salad newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
Mashed

Chilled Cranberry Pineapple Marshmallow Salad Recipe

Fruit makes a delicious base for any dessert, especially one as creamy and rich as this cranberry pineapple marshmallow salad. The quick-prep recipe makes a perfect sweet treat, one that requires no cooking. The fact that this is a refrigerated no-bake dessert also means that this recipe is perfect for even the hottest days, when a fresh warm pie might not be as refreshing as chilled fruit and cream.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breasts#Chicken Salad#Restaurants#Cobb Salad#Food Drink#Hass#Tabasco
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
On Milwaukee

7 spots for tasty tacos

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee!. It's National Taco Day. So it seems apropos to celebrate with a plate filled with delicious tacos. Whether you prefer traditional fillings or more out-of-the-box options, there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Extension homemaker shares salad recipe

Editor’s note: The Daily Reporter is featuring local recipes and the stories behind them. This recipe was originally submitted to the “Homemade Hometown Favorites” cookbook by the Hancock County Extension Homemakers by Vickie Ramsey in memory of her mother, Nell Goode. Here, Teresa Bowlby shares the same recipe and, like Ramsey, serves it in an heirloom glass dish.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Mashed

Cajun Shrimp Salad Recipe

Cajun cuisine certainly has a broad range of influences, partly dictated by the abundance of local seafood (via The Culture Trip). Since Cajun seasoning is fairly common in the average spice collection, we're always on the lookout for new ways to include it in a dish. Recipe developer and food blogger Erin Johnson created a delicious Cajun shrimp salad that lets the seasoning fully shine for maximum flavor.
RECIPES
Fox News

Chipotle chicken salad for your game day lineup: Try the recipe

This chicken salad from Hector Saldivar, founder and owner of Tia Lupita Foods, is made with a kick. "The recipe was inspired by my wife Amy. She was trying to find an easy, healthy recipe that would be an option for anyone at the party or on game day. This super-fast chicken salad recipe will keep the pickiest eater happy," Saldivar tells Fox News. "The beauty of this recipe is that it works on a slider bun, croissant, on a cracker, or in a warmed-up Tia Lupita Cactus Tortilla, taco style."
RECIPES
Red Bluff Daily News

Grilled steak Cobb salad recipe offered

This recipe for grilled steak cobb salad is from Pizzazzerie, at https://pizzazzerie.com/recipes/. 8 cups lettuce romaine or artisan blend, coarsely chopped. 4 ounces blue cheese crumbled (1 cup) 1 teaspoon sea salt. 1 teaspoon black pepper. 2 tablespoons chives chopped. For the dressing:. 1/4 cup red wine vinegar. 2 tablespoons...
RECIPES
Only In Northern California

Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes

There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast in a charming eatery to get your day goin’, especially if it’s at Bette’s! This landmark cafe serves all of your favorite breakfast classics all long. Don’t be fooled, though. This ain’t your average breakfast spot. In fact, Bette’s has become a favorite for putting its own unique spin […] The post Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Classic New York Cheesecake Recipe

New York cheesecake is one of the most popular types of cheesecakes that you can enjoy. People love serving this dish as a yummy dessert, and there's no doubt about it — it's truly one of the tastiest treats you can savor. According to New York Street Food, the origin of the first cheesecake likely dates back to Samos, Greece, and apparently, it was actually served during the first Olympic games, if you can believe that. A New Yorker named ​​Arnold Reuben brought the dish to New York, and he concocted what is now known as the New York cheesecake. And for Reuben, we are quite thankful!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy