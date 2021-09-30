CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Player Ratings: RSL 2-1 Galaxy

By Randal Serr
RSL Soapbox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErik Holt - 5.5 Holt held his ground and stuck to his role, Not a bad game from the physically-imposing defender. Justen Glad - 6 Glad had a couple of last second recovery runs to prevent the Galalxy from scoring on the counter.a. Aaron Herrera - 6 Herrera had another...

www.rslsoapbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Player Ratings: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United player ratings from their 2-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday. Dave STILL saves. De Gea was the hero at the end with his first penalty save since the Louis Van Gaal era, which capped another impressive performance from the Spaniard. Dare we say he’s rediscovering his mojo?
PREMIER LEAGUE
phillysoccerpage.net

Player ratings: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Orlando City SC

Andre Blake – 6 Another relatively quiet game for Blake. Had no chance on Ruan’s goal, and made a huge diving save on another header later in the match. A better performance for the up-and-down fullback, who picked his spots to get forward and held his own defensively against some adventurous Orlando attackers.
MLS
FanSided

Brighton 2-1 Leicester City: Foxes player ratings

(Note – 7 indicates an acceptable performance) Not much that Kasper could do with either goal as he was beaten by a penalty and a well-placed header. He also made a few standard saves as Brighton never truly put the Leicester goal under any severe pressure. Ricardo Pereira – 7.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers’ victory over RSL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara and his brother Diego Chara scored in the Portland Timbers’ 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes also scored for Portland, which is undefeated in its last six games. The Timbers started the game in fifth place in the Western Conference, just a point in front of sixth-place RSL, but the win vaulted Portland into fourth. Salt Lake dropped to seventh behind Minnesota.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damir Kreilach
Person
Everton Luiz
Person
Andrew Brody
Person
Erik Holt
Person
Rubio Rubin
Person
Aaron Herrera
Person
Anderson Julio
Person
Maikel Chang
Person
Justen Glad
Person
Nick Besler
Person
Justin Meram
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 1-6 Portland

“This last week of travel, the emotional impact that it had, you saw some tired legs out there for sure. A lot of times it looks like lack of effort and tiredness, but we didn’t do a very good job of winning first balls that were crossed in and we did a very poor job of winning second balls and we did very poorly in transition defense. We didn’t stop the play enough, we ran alongside guys and let them play out. Again, it was a team that we talked a lot about their counting-attacking, to sit deep and make it difficult. They want you to put balls in the box and if the shape behind the ball is not good, you are going to run the risk of what happened tonight. I think what we did really well in the last few games kind of let us down, that edge that we had, the repress that we had. We were winning second balls and maintaining a good structure. You go down 4-1 and at that point it's human nature to want to keep going and in our want to do that, we give up two more. The good news is that it’s three points. Whether you lose at the death or at home, it’s going to be disheartening. The most important thing is what is the response going to be like on Wednesday at home? That’s the most critical thing. The mentality has got to be there, the football has got to be there, the soul has got to be there, it’s all got to be there to win games in this league. Especially at this time of the season.”
MLS
Shropshire Star

Sheffield Weds 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Lewis Cox gives his Salop ratings. Helpless from the opener from a corner and not overly stretched afterwards. Was alert in rushing off his line and decent. Possibly caught under his man with no help from Bowman for the opener but otherwise improved into game in a good defensive display.
SOCCER
RSL Soapbox

RSL Playoff Watch after Wk 27

Losing to Portland Timbers did Real Salt Lake no present damage in standings, but it effectively wiped out our goal differential. RSL remains 7th in the Western Conference with 36 points and a +1 GD. The danger comes from the 3 teams below us who all sit just 3 points back: Los Angeles FC, San Jose Earthquakes, and Vancouver Whitecaps.
MLS
SB Nation

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

That was awful. Tottenham Hotspur went to the Emirates for the first North London Derby of the season and played the worst football they’ve played all season. Spurs were down 3-0 by halftime, and although they clawed a goal back thanks to Son Heung-Min it wasn’t nearly enough. Arsenal kicked their butts up one side of the pitch and down the other and rolled to a 3-1 win that was even more comfortable than the scoreline indicates.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsl#Galaxy
FanSided

Leicester 2-2 Burnley: Player ratings after late drama

Leicester City’s disappointing start to the season continued after a 2-2 home draw to Burnley. With both teams coming into the game in poor form, Burnley took an early lead after Jamie Vardy’s own goal. The Foxes striker responded perfectly by scoring a predatory finish before Maxwel Cornet scored a screamer to restore Burnley’s lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

PSG 2-0 Montpellier: Player ratings as hosts go 10 points clear in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain continued their 100% winning start to the new Ligue 1 campaign, eventually easing to a 2-0 victory over Montpellier in the French capital. The Parisiens took the lead on 14 minutes through an unlikely source, when Idrissa Gana Gueye cannoned a vicious strike towards the Montpellier goal with such force that it almost lifted the net clean off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RSL Soapbox

Wood ‘questionable’, Silva out ahead of home match vs. LA Galaxy

Zack Farnsworth remains on the out list. No surprises. Jeizon Ramirez is, you guessed it, out, as he’s still on the injury list — and remember, that’s a roster designation, not a statement of the player’s injury status. In fact, Ramirez is now off the injury report, so hopefully he’s able to train and play with Real Monarchs or something.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
RSL Soapbox

Albert Rusnak called up for Slovakia for first time since EURO 2020 snub

After a half-season containing some truly excellent performances, Albert Rusnak has been called back up to the Slovakian national team for a vital set of World Cup qualifying matches. In June, Rusnak had previously been expected to receive a EURO 2020 call-up for Slovakia. That never materialized, with Rusnak having...
MLS
ABC30 Fresno

RSL edge Galaxy behind late Anderson Julio goal

Anderson Julio drilled the game-winning goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night at Sandy, Utah. Damir Kreilach contributed one goal and one assist as Real Salt Lake (11-10-6, 39 points) won for the...
MLS
SB Nation

Derby County 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Ironic, really, that Southwood had the more eye-catching moments tonight than he did on Saturday, but he didn’t come away with the clean sheet this time. He was unlucky with the winner - a really well-placed header that looped over him from his right into the far side of the goal.
SOCCER
kslsports.com

RSL’s Damir Kreilach Breaks Tie Before Halftime Against LA Galaxy

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach broke the plane of the goal line to break a 0-0 tie before halftime against the LA Galaxy. RSL hosted Los Angeles at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, September 29. During the 45th minute of action, Kreilach connected on a shot...
MLS
FanSided

Real Madrid Player Ratings from a humbling 2-1 loss to Sheriff

Real Madrid never cease to surprise me. Sometimes, in a good way, other times not so much. Real Madrid were shockingly defeated by Sheriff Tiraspol 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Look, I was expecting a tough game from Sheriff. But this was just a bit too much. Sheriff defended incredibly well, and even though Real Madrid created chances and were unlucky to not score the second, this was not a great performance, especially defensively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RSL Soapbox

Anderson Julio rescues win at the death, powers RSL 2-1 past LA Galaxy

Anderson Julio rescued a win for Real Salt Lake at the absolute death of the match, finishing in stoppage time with as good a goal as you’ll see at Rio Tinto Stadium. Real Salt Lake scored the opener in controversial fashion, with Damir Kreilach nodding a ball into the ground, with LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond getting a desperate paw on the ball as it spun over the goal line. A VAR check confirmed that the ball crossed the line, but to this observer, it was something I couldn’t determine without goal-line technology, myself. (Maybe someday.) Still, a goal is a goal, and it was a very nice goal.
MLS
Kansas City Star

Julio scores on breakaway in 95th, RSL beats Galaxy 2-1

Anderson Julio scored on a breakaway in the 95th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night. Salt Lake (11-10-6) has won three of its last four games. Los Angeles (11-11-5) had its winless run extended to eight matches. Julio got a...
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: FC Cincinnati change coaches for the 3rd time in 3 years

FC Cincinnati fired coach Jaap Stam after a dismal 4-13-8 record so far in 2021. Retired MLS veteran Tyrone Marshall (former RSL asst. Coach) has been named interim coach, he has been the team’s academy coach. FC Cincinnati is starting over again as expansion woes linger for their 3rd year, and they are currently on track to win the league Wooden Spoon for a record 3 consecutive years.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy