Christian Louboutin Answers the Proust Questionnaire

By Vanity Fair
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is your idea of perfect happiness? A picnic in my garden in Kerdalo, Brittany. What is your greatest extravagance? Collecting houses. What do you most dislike about your appearance? That “little men in their 50s” belly. Which living person do you most despise? He is no longer president…hallelujah. What...

Vanity Fair

Britney Spears’s Father Suspended as Conservator of Her Estate

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted Britney Spears’s request and suspended her father as conservator in the legal arrangement that has governed her life for 13 years according to multiple reports. The ruling came just months after an extraordinary public hearing in June in which Spears described at length her desire for greater control over her life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vanity Fair

Christian Serratos on TheWalking Dead’s Last Season and a Generational Love of Spooky Makeup

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Within the past year, Christian Serratos has slipped into the bright-red lipstick and heavy brows of the Tejano music icon Selena for a Netflix biopic series. On The Walking Dead, now filming its final season, a ribbon of fake blood might curl down her neck—a mark of hard living among the zombie hordes. But when her voice pipes through the telephone, the actor is in the midst of a different transformation: “We are pin-curled and halfway done with makeup, I think,” she says brightly, describing a beauty look to correspond with a 1940s-inspired houndstooth two-piece and beret. “I love a good period moment.”
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Lena Dunham Got Married in Three Custom Dresses and “Claudia Schiffer–On–the–Versace–Runway” Hair

Lena Dunham shared all the special details about her wedding to musician Luis Felber with Vogue, from their engagement pinkie rings to all of the custom outfit changes. After being engaged for just one month, the couple decided to go ahead and tie the knot. “We just wanted to get on with it, to live the rest of our lives together, in love,” Felber explained. But that also meant navigating COVID travel restrictions and having to make frequent adjustments to the guest list after a handful of invitees contracted the virus. All 60 guests gathered at the Union Club, a members-only club in Soho, London, were required to take two lateral flow tests as well as present proof of vaccination. Dunham explains, “I’m immune compromised, so I take COVID restrictions really seriously.” The pair got married under a chuppah covered in over-dyed, technicolor flowers where they exchanged vows they wrote themselves. “Lu did some really amazing Spanish-accented Hebrew that had the whole place in stitches,” Dunham said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Kanye West's “Perfect Hoodies” Are Now Available to Buy

Kanye West may currently only be wearing all-black Balenciaga clothing and balaclavas, but with his latest Gap clothing drop he's counting on his fans still being interested in wearing a wide array of colors at a much more affordable price point. The rapper released the second design from his brand...
APPAREL
