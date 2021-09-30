Charlevoix chamber hosts state of the community event
The Charlevoix Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual state of the community event this week on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Castle Farms. This event, a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce at $35 a plate or $280 for a table, provides an opportunity for attendees to learn from community leaders about their successes and upcoming initiatives, as well as specific topics that are timely and insightful to businesses and the Charlevoix community.www.petoskeynews.com
