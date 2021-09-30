CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia’s governor wants residents to get vaccinated for his dog. But not enough are getting the shot.

By Frances Stead Sellers
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore she gathered her staff for a Zoom meeting two weeks ago, Laura Jones wrestled over how to tell them that everyone must receive a coronavirus vaccination by Oct. 1. “I avoided calling it a mandate; I said it was a requirement,” said Jones, executive director of Milan Puskar Health Right, a free clinic in Morgantown, W.Va., whose board of directors made the call.

