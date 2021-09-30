Ranking The Roster: Khris Middleton, A True Number Two

They haven’t told you, but you’re not stupid. You are keeping the seat warm for somebody else. This isn’t to say you’re not good at what you do, or that you’re not well-liked, but you are some way short of the ideal. Irresolvably. You’re not going to become suddenly sublime like you’re not going to wake up one morning three inches taller. You are making it work with them, and they’re making it work with you, and nobody’s unhappy, not outwardly, not in a hostile or aggravated way. There is simply … an uneasiness, on either end of the relationship. They’re waiting for someone better — maybe not even actively searching, just keeping their eyes open — and you’re waiting to be let go, or shunted down in the order, for your station to align more cleanly with your ability. You know you’re slightly out of your depth. There’s a difference between knowing this and being okay it. You are a little bit insecure.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO