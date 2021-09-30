Ranking The Roster: Khris Middleton, A True Number Two
There’s not a whole lot more to say about Khris Middleton at this point in his career that hasn’t already been said ad nauseam. Folks who follow the Milwaukee Bucks (and some who didn’t) loved to hem and haw about whether he could be a true “number two” on a Championship team, but last year’s results sure put a damper on that debate. In this ranking, he came fairly definitively in second place, and I was surprised how large the gap was between him and Jrue Holiday.www.brewhoop.com
