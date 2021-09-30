Yes, Microsoft will be redesigning the Windows 11 volume sliders
Ever since Windows 11 was released, one of the top requests from Windows Insiders has been redesigned volume sliders. The one currently in Windows 11 is left over from Windows 8, but Microsoft never really indicated it would be changing the design to match with the operating system's new look. That's up until now, as Microsoft's own Brandon LeBlanc recently mentioned that Microsoft is working on the new sliders (via MSPoweruser.)www.onmsft.com
