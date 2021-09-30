All of a sudden everyone has forgotten about Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys offense has been the backbone of this team for a long time now and for good reason. When you have a quarterback like Dak Prescott, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, tight ends Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin, and wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, you’re bound to have praise showered upon you. Missing from those names is Michael Gallup, who has seemingly become the forgotten man in this offense. Last night you heard the announcers talking about the weapons on this Cowboys offense and that once La’el Collins returns that they will get that much better, but what about when Gallup returns?