CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

All of a sudden everyone has forgotten about Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

By Terence Watson
Blogging The Boys
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys offense has been the backbone of this team for a long time now and for good reason. When you have a quarterback like Dak Prescott, running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, tight ends Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin, and wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, you’re bound to have praise showered upon you. Missing from those names is Michael Gallup, who has seemingly become the forgotten man in this offense. Last night you heard the announcers talking about the weapons on this Cowboys offense and that once La’el Collins returns that they will get that much better, but what about when Gallup returns?

www.bloggingtheboys.com

Comments / 14

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
Yardbarker

Randy Moss has message for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Randy Moss has some advice for Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moss is one of the analysts who appear on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program. The crew was discussing the Cowboys-Chargers game from Week 2, which led to Moss’ advice. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said he felt...
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#American Football#Wr#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys lineman hospitalized, to miss Sunday's game

The Dallas Cowboys will be without another offensive lineman on Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Friday that Ty Nsekhe was hospitalized due to a heat-related illness on Thursday. Nsekhe will not play on Sunday. “Ty Nsekhe spent Thursday...
NFL
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick Visiting The Packers

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton is still trying to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. The defensive end reportedly visited another team today. Charlton checked out the Green Bay Packers, according to the league transaction wire. The Packers are dealing with some injuries up front on defense, so they hosted Charlton and former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFL
FanSided

Brian Griese goes full Tony Romo, calls Dak Prescott’s Bob Ross audible on air

ESPN commentator Brian Griese called out Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s audible during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ever since former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo began calling the plays on the field from the CBS broadcast booth, everyone tried to do their best impersonation of the highly-paid broadcaster. Peyton Manning tried to do so during Week 2’s Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game, but he failed miserably.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brett Favre on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I think the injury has made him even better'

The level at which Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is currently playing is something to behold. Even the casual fan can grasp that Prescott is among the very best at what he does. His teammates laud his work ethic and leadership; his coaches rave about his drive and preparation. His return from a gruesome injury is already the stuff of legends. But sometimes the accolades ring a little bit louder when they come from someone who actually played the position, at a caliber that almost no one has before.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dak Prescott is setting the wrong kind of NFL record for Dallas Cowboys | Opinion

The Pro Football Hall of Fame routinely collects various items for display, and what needs to be included now is a bronze die cast of Dak Prescott’s right arm. From the shoulder down to the fingernails, the whole thing needs to be on display in Canton. Maybe for study at Johns Hopkins med school, too.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy