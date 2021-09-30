Richard Lovelady undergoes Tommy John surgery

Coming into the 2021 season, the Royals front office and many fans had high hopes. April didn’t do anything to dismiss those hopes, but when things came crashing down in May, it sort of felt like the world had righted itself. Then the bounceback to get the team back above .500 brought hope back for a bit before things evened out. Personally, I predicted they’d win 76 games, which is still possible, so I’m calling that a win for me even if they don’t get there. I don’t think my prediction has been possible in the last weekend since 2015. But now they’ve got to figure out where to go from here. I think the promotions of Dayton Moore to president and JJ Picollo to general manager means they aren’t working for their jobs in 2022, which is probably a good thing because they won’t be doing anything to save their jobs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need to take that next step. A mid-70s win team’s next step is playing winning baseball all season, but they have to balance getting there without mortgaging 2023-2027, which is when they have to be winning.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO