Richard Lovelady undergoes Tommy John surgery

By Max Rieper
Royals Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyals left-hander Richard Lovelady underwent Tommy John surgery, according to his Instagram page. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, one of the top surgeons in the field. The rehab process usually takes 8-12 months of recovery before a player is back in Major League action, which means he will most, if not all of the 2022 season.

