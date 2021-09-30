CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Kabul University shuts down amid Taliban ban on coeducation

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dCc1_0cCr4G9P00
© Getty Images

Classes at Kabul University were canceled on Wednesday amid the Taliban’s ban on coeducational classes, which only allows women to attend school if they wear traditional Islamic garb and remain separated from their male peers.

The Kabul University campus, which is usually busy with activity, was empty, according to The Washington Post. Classes were suspended, with only male staff members permitted to enter the campus to conduct research or complete other office duties.

The school’s closure comes after the Taliban’s new minister of higher education earlier this month said that women will be allowed to attend university, but only in gender-segregated classrooms.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani said Afghanistan “will not allow boys and girls to study together,” adding that the country “will not allow coeducation.”

Haqqani also said that women would be required to adhere to a strict dress code, which includes hijabs.

The higher education minister has at times called into question the significance of university, according to the Post, recognizing that the Taliban members who recently assumed leadership roles have been successful despite never receiving academic degrees.

Senior government spokesman Bilal Karimi told the Post that officials were “working on a comprehensive plan to ensure a peaceful environment for female students.”

Once that plan is complete, Karimi said “they would be allowed to continue their education.”

The new policy is raising concerns among Afghans over the Taliban’s government after it seized control of the country following the U.S. troop withdrawal, especially when it comes to the treatment of women. Some are worried that the group will resort back to the harsh policies implemented in the late 1990s, when the Taliban last controlled Afghanistan.

Haqqani earlier this month said the Taliban were not seeking to turn back time to 20 years prior, saying, “We will start building on what’s today.”

Kabul University was founded in 1932 before being deserted during the 1990s amid the civil war in Afghanistan, which included the Taliban’s takeover, according to the Post.

After the Taliban government was toppled in 2001, however, the university was slowly restored, which reportedly received immense support from U.S. donations.

Comments / 1

Related
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLD-TV

Baby saved by Marine at Kabul Airport now living in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A baby who became an international symbol of the chaos and desperation in Afghanistan last month is now living with her family in the Phoenix area. On Aug. 19, as the Taliban seized control of Kabul, a journalist posted a nine-second video of a baby being hoisted up to a Marine. He grabbed her by the arm and pulled her safely over a barbed-wire fence. For days, no one knew what became of the baby or her parents. Only now is the full story behind her complicated and harrowing escape emerging.
ARIZONA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul University#Islamic#The Washington Post#Afghans
New York Post

Inside the Taliban’s special forces ‘Suicide Squad’

KABUL, Afghanistan – Stuffed toys languish on a shelf near the building’s entrance. Playground equipment remains dead still beside Taliban uniforms draped over the playpen fence to dry: glaring reminders of the nursery school that existed inside the faded pink walls just 10 days earlier. The former school now serves...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
New York Post

Taliban warns US against flyovers as Biden relies on ‘over the horizon’ ops

The Taliban is warning the United States against flying drones over their “sacred airspace,” to avoid “any negative consequences,” even as President Biden has said the US military now relies on “over the horizon” operations to counteract terrorism in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Twitter account released a statement accusing...
MILITARY
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
Herald-Journal

Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hard-line movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central...
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

349K+
Followers
40K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy