Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest returns to park

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

After a one-year, COVID-19-imposed hiatus, the Boardman Rotary’s Oktoberfest returns Sunday for its 45th year. Lou Garland, who is a co-chair of this year’s event along with Tina Chance and Michael Pasquale, only has been a member of the Rotary since 2014, but he said his grandfather was an active Rotarian and he’s grown up with the Oktoberfest.

www.tribtoday.com

