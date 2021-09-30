Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest returns to park

The San Diego American Indian Health Center is hosting its annual Pow Wow in Balboa Park 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2-3, emceed by San Diego tribal elder Randy Edmonds. “Pow Wows are gatherings of American Indian and Alaskan Native nations to celebrate and perpetuate their beautiful traditions of drumming, singing, dancing, prayers, and kinship. We invite everyone to come and share the experience,” Edmonds said. The Pow Wow, held this year in recognition of the late actor Saginaw Grant, who passed away in July, will begin each day with honoring the Kumeya’ay people and feature Bird Songs, Danza Azteca Calpulli Mexihca dance group, gourd dancing and other presentations. Vendors will have traditional Native food such as fry bread, handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry and other crafts and goods for sale. Contact Paula Brim at (858) 442-5033 or paula.brim@sdaihc.org to learn more about volunteering, vendor information, donations or other general information.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO