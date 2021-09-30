CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

Scott County man goes airborne, crashes into Airbnb with people sleeping inside

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Scott County crashed into a local Airbnb after a brief police pursuit, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Per a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department, deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on the property at Rural King early Thursday morning. When first making contact with the vehicle, deputies found Jesse Deskins, a Georgetown resident, slumped over the wheel.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

