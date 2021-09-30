Jaffe, Bertha

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBertha Jaffe (nee Marin), 95, of Beachwood, was born July 18, 1926, in New York City and passed away on Sept. 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Bernard Jaffe (deceased); devoted mother of Linda Jaffe of Natick, Mass., Alice Jaffe (Bernard Rose) of New York City and Barbara Jaffe (Howard Langer) of Philadelphia; loving grandmother of Amy Jackson (Colin), David Lindner, Thea Rose, Bernard Langer, Martin Langer and great-grandmother of Ewan Jackson; dear sister of Lawrence (Teddi) Marin of Concord, Mass., and Lillian Gordon (deceased).

