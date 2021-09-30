Jaffe, Bertha
Bertha Jaffe (nee Marin), 95, of Beachwood, was born July 18, 1926, in New York City and passed away on Sept. 29, 2021. Beloved wife of Bernard Jaffe (deceased); devoted mother of Linda Jaffe of Natick, Mass., Alice Jaffe (Bernard Rose) of New York City and Barbara Jaffe (Howard Langer) of Philadelphia; loving grandmother of Amy Jackson (Colin), David Lindner, Thea Rose, Bernard Langer, Martin Langer and great-grandmother of Ewan Jackson; dear sister of Lawrence (Teddi) Marin of Concord, Mass., and Lillian Gordon (deceased).www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Comments / 0