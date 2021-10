On the first day of training camp for the New York Knicks, there was no drama, there was no animosity, and there was no hostility. They were clear-cut signs of progression and development for a franchise that has been lost in the abyss for many years. However, the tides are shifting with head coach Tom Thibodeau and a strong staff of executives that are helping piece together a team that relies on stingy defense. While defense can limit opposing teams, the Knicks need to be productive themselves on offense, which is why they went out and signed a variety of players to help at specific positions.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO