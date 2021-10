LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles Rams' three-game stint as the best-looking team in the league came to an abrupt halt in their blowout loss to Arizona. Coach Sean McVay still believes the 37-20 thrashing couldn't have happened at a much better time for the Rams (3-1), who probably won't get a minute to dwell on it while they prepare to visit Seattle on Thursday night.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO