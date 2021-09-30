CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Local racer wins 2021 national championship

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Qpue_0cCr2XhG00

– Charlie Buzzetti of Atascadero won the Super Touring 6 class championships last weekend in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the 2021 National Auto Sport Association Championships presented by Toyo Tires.

More than 350 amateur and semi-pro drivers from across the United States converged on Daytona International Speedway to compete for a championship in more than 30 racing and Time Trial classes. This year’s NASA Championships Presented by Toyo Tires marked the first time NASA has held its Championships at the storied racetrack in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Drivers competed in two qualifying races before the Championship races on Sunday, Sept. 19. NASA is one of the United States’ largest amateur motorsports sanctioning bodies, with numerous drivers moving into the professional ranks.

“I made a minor sway bar adjustment to my car to take some of the push away and that was really key to being able to run at the front,” he said. Buzzetti has multiple championships in NASA racing.

The racers used the same 3.56-mile road course that IMSA drivers run each year in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. With challenging turns, transitions to the high banks and the need for drafting to turn fast laps, Daytona International Speedway pushes amateur and professional drivers to their limits.

“Daytona International Speedway was an incredible venue for our Championships event,” said NASA Vice President, Jeremy Croiset. “It is a track on every racer’s bucket list, and I’m so proud we were able to hold our 2021 Championships here. The memories we created in Daytona will last a lifetime.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Atascadero, CA
Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Sports
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Racers#Speedway Motorsports#Super Touring#Toyo Tires#Time Trial#Imsa
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy