10 of the Best Thermoses to Use When Commuting to Work

For years the salt that was used to season foods in American kitchens and dining rooms was simple and recognizable. There was one choice generally for sale on the shelves of the supermarket: iodized salt, also known as table salt. It's only in the last 20 years or so that the choice of salt (sodium chloride, in science speak) has expanded beyond that single option sold in cardboard canisters. These days kosher salt, coarse salt, sea salt, fine sea salt, flaky sea salt, smoked sea salt, fleur de sel, pink Himalyan salt, and more are all readily available. The sheer number of salt options has grown right along with consumer confusion about which type to use, how much of it, and at what point in the recipe. Here, we're explaining what sea salt is and when it should be used.

