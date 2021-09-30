CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, KY

Cardinals hoping to turn things around in Friday's contest with Pulaski County

By Les Dixon Staff Writer
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEawd_0cCr1vin00
South Laurel will travel to play Pulaski County Friday in their first district contest of the season. | Photo by Les Nicholson Les Nicholson

LONDON — It’s a tough time currently for Jep Irwin’s South Laurel Cardinals.

Their losing streak is now at 20 games, and they’re coming off a 61-8 loss to their crosstown rivals.

But that’s not all.

Now they’ve got to shift their focus to a Pulaski County team that looks to be much improved after starting the season with a 1-3 mark.

“We were outmatched (against South Laurel), and we made a ton of mistakes, but our kids kept playing hard and stayed together. That's something we can build on,” Irwin said. “I hope our mindset is that we have to work harder to improve and eliminate mental mistakes. It is hard to lose to your rival that way, but we have to move on. Pulaski County is next and a very good team.”

Irwin was quick to say he’s not happy with where his team is going into the do trick part of his schedule. His Cardinals are 0-6 and have been outscored, 282-53.

“I am as frustrated as the kids are,” he said. “But, we have to find a way to perform better as coaches and players. We aren't giving ourselves much of a chance due to all the mistakes.”

And now his Cardinals will have to shift their focus on Pulaski County.

The Maroons started the season with a 1-3 mark but have now won two straight. They’ve defeated Belfry (55-13), Madison Southern (41-14), and Whitley County (35-20).

“PC is very good,” Irwin said. “They have the kind of consistent winning program we are building here. It didn't happen overnight for them either. They have a system and stability and a unified program down. We will have to play much better than we have to have a chance, that's the reality and there is no sugar-coating it.

“They can throw the ball anywhere anytime,” he added. “They can also run the ball well and their quarterback is experienced, talented, and almost always makes the right decision.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
London, KY
City
Belfry, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Laurel Cardinals#Maroons#Madison Southern
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
3K+
Followers
103
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy