Cardinals hoping to turn things around in Friday's contest with Pulaski County

South Laurel will travel to play Pulaski County Friday in their first district contest of the season. | Photo by Les Nicholson Les Nicholson

LONDON — It’s a tough time currently for Jep Irwin’s South Laurel Cardinals.

Their losing streak is now at 20 games, and they’re coming off a 61-8 loss to their crosstown rivals.

But that’s not all.

Now they’ve got to shift their focus to a Pulaski County team that looks to be much improved after starting the season with a 1-3 mark.

“We were outmatched (against South Laurel), and we made a ton of mistakes, but our kids kept playing hard and stayed together. That's something we can build on,” Irwin said. “I hope our mindset is that we have to work harder to improve and eliminate mental mistakes. It is hard to lose to your rival that way, but we have to move on. Pulaski County is next and a very good team.”

Irwin was quick to say he’s not happy with where his team is going into the do trick part of his schedule. His Cardinals are 0-6 and have been outscored, 282-53.

“I am as frustrated as the kids are,” he said. “But, we have to find a way to perform better as coaches and players. We aren't giving ourselves much of a chance due to all the mistakes.”

And now his Cardinals will have to shift their focus on Pulaski County.

The Maroons started the season with a 1-3 mark but have now won two straight. They’ve defeated Belfry (55-13), Madison Southern (41-14), and Whitley County (35-20).

“PC is very good,” Irwin said. “They have the kind of consistent winning program we are building here. It didn't happen overnight for them either. They have a system and stability and a unified program down. We will have to play much better than we have to have a chance, that's the reality and there is no sugar-coating it.

“They can throw the ball anywhere anytime,” he added. “They can also run the ball well and their quarterback is experienced, talented, and almost always makes the right decision.”