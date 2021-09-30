Just Listed: Dream Duplex with Two Outdoor Spaces in Jersey City Heights
This listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Sawyer Smith Residential. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Perched on The Palisades in The Heights overlooking New York City, this just-listed residence is a dream duplex. Unit 301 at 108 Ogden Avenue doubles up on space across two floors, two bedrooms, two baths, and two private outdoor spaces. Completely upgraded and situated in a stately brownstone-style building, Unit 301 totals 1,163 square feet and is a must-see.jerseydigs.com
