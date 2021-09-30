Boxing bouts fixed at 2016 Olympics, investigation finds

AIBA Notes McLaren Findings On Rio 2016 Boxing Tournament With Concern, Confirms Sporting Integrity Reforms​. Following the publication of the report for the first phase of Professor Richard McLaren’s independent investigation into boxing, AIBA noted the findings regarding the Rio 2016 boxing tournament with concern and confirmed that extensive reforms have been implemented to ensure sporting integrity at current AIBA competitions. Prof. McLaren was appointed by AIBA as part of the recognition by the current AIBA leadership that governance, sporting integrity and financial integrity were not previously satisfactory and that there was a need for reform. Prof. McLaren will investigate not only the Rio 2016 boxing tournament but also all key events till now to reach full transparency.

