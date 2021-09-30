CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing bouts fixed at 2016 Olympics, investigation finds

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- Boxing bouts for medals at the 2016 Olympics were fixed by "complicit and compliant" referees and judges, an investigation reported on Thursday. Investigator Richard McLaren was appointed by the International Boxing Association, known as AIBA, and found AIBA officials selected referees and judges to ensure that bouts could be manipulated in Olympic qualifying and at the Rio de Janeiro Games. He also found signs the 2012 Olympics in London were affected.

