ONU President Receives DAC from Ohio Wesleyan

The Ohio Wesleyan University Alumni Association presented the Distinguished Achievement Citation for 2020 to Ohio Northern University President Daniel Dibiasio. Dr. Dibiasio stated that receiving the DAC Award is both humbling and an incredible honor, “Receiving the DAC Award is both humbling and an incredible honor. The people I met at Ohio Wesleyan have shaped my life and influenced me to pursue a career in higher education, most notably Dr. Bruce Alton ’61, who from my first year on campus to present day, has been a great mentor. Bruce and others at OWU taught me that relationships matter and that guiding future generations of leaders is a high calling.”