Create Something New During National Sewing Month

By Juanita V.
freelibrary.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is National Sewing Month and a great opportunity to create something new this year for everyone on your D.I.Y gift-giving list. Both the Art and Literature and Science and Wellness departments at Parkway Central Library have many informative how-to titles to help make your crafting ideas a reality. You...

libwww.freelibrary.org

