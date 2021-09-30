Create Something New During National Sewing Month

Your grandmother always knew it, but now it’s official: sewing is good for your health – and that’s a priority perhaps now more than ever. Spending time on an enjoyable hobby helps relieve physical ailments, improves sleep, and helps reduce blood pressure. Sewing also provides an opportunity to interact with others. September is National Sewing month, and this year is the 20th anniversary of the local Indianhead Chapter of the American Sewing Guild, which aims to preserve and promote sewing arts through education – joining together sewing enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. On Sept. 23 and 25, the chapter will host a lecture and workshop with nationally recognized Chris Lynn Kirsch. In October, members can share their projects in a grand Sew N’ Tell. There are currently 62 members of the chapter, whose interests range from sewing quilts, garments, home decorations, and fiber art. Sewing offers opportunities to support local charity causes. Recent projects include sewing over 3,000 face masks, blankets for animal shelters, holiday stockings for the Sojourner House and Bolton Refuge House, quilts for veterans, rice bags for hospitals; and fleece mittens and hats for various ministries.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO