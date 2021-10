Genesee Elementary announced they received a $3,500 donation from Fox Subaru to support teachers and students through a larger Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) initiative called Subaru Loves Learning, a program to help further equity in education. Teaming up with philanthropic partner AdoptAClassroom.org, Genesee Elementary, and more than 600 schools across the country received funding to equip their classrooms with the resources necessary for students to learn and thrive in school. Nationally, this landmark partnership will benefit more than 114,000 students during the 2021-2022 school year.

