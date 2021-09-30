CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Mills, MD

UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Overnight Great Mills Shooting

By TBN(Staff)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at approximately 12:44 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45700 block of Horsehead Road in Great Mills, for the reported shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim, age 33 of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

