Warren, OH

‘Saints’ gives fan service for ‘Sopranos’ watchers

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Many Saints of Newark” gives Tony Soprano an origin story worthy of a superhero, or at least an anti-hero or villain. It’s hard not to think in superhero terms with “Saints,” because it’s a movie filled with “fan service” and “Easter eggs,” the kind of terms more commonly used when talking about a Marvel movie than a prequel to an acclaimed drama that frequently is credited with ushering in television’s latest golden age.

TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

The Many Saints of Newark Reviews Praise a Worthy Return to the World of The Sopranos

Tony Soprano is back, and this, it's all still very personal as the first reviews for The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, are now in. So, is it worth returning to the violent, sometimes terrifying, often hilarious world of the New Jersey gangster and thus explore his early years, perhaps even getting further insight into what makes the future mob boss tick? Well, yes, is the short answer, but the concensus seems to be that you'll get a lot more out of it if you're already a fan.
MOVIES
Esquire

The Sopranos

HBO aired the final episode of The Sopranos on June 10, 2007, a landmark moment in the golden age of television. Mad Men premiered just over one month later, and we'd first meet Walter White in the desert (in his underwear) six months after that. Ever since the finale, Sopranos...
TV SERIES
98.1 The Hawk

Edie Falco Shot a Scene For ‘Many Saints of Newark’ As Carmela Soprano

While The Many Saints of Newark is a movie set in the same fictional universe as The Sopranos it takes place many decades prior to the events of the series, and mostly shows how a young Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael) first became involved in organized crime. That means you’ll see characters you recognize from the show (like Tony) but played by different actors (like Michael Gandolfini).
NEWARK, NY
Warren, OH
Entertainment
TheWrap

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Film Review: ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Gilds the Lily

David Chase had been working in television for decades before “The Sopranos” immediately made a cultural impact in 1999 and continued to do so up until its deliberately abrupt conclusion in 2007. Burned by his bad experiences trying to do something original for network television in the 1980s and ‘90s, Chase claimed in interviews to be drawn to more cinematic models, and this showed on “The Sopranos,” sometimes in some unusually expressive visual compositions, which was enough to get some of the episodes run at the Museum of Modern Art in 2001.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Meet the Younger Versions of Familiar ‘Sopranos’ Characters

Younger stars are taking on some familiar roles in the forthcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. From mob boss Tony Soprano to his mother Livia and his Uncle Junior — originated by actors James Gandolfini, Nancy Marchand, and Dominic Chianese, respectively — fan-favorites from the HBO series are being resurrected (and in younger form) in the new prequel film.
MOVIES
CNN

'The Many Saints of Newark' is more than a 'Sopranos' origin story

(CNN) — Fourteen years after "The Sopranos" ended in much-debated fashion, "The Many Saints of Newark" reopens that universe, wisely going back decades before those events. Yet what sounds like a Tony Soprano origin story really focuses on other characters, in a richly detailed movie filled with enough new material and callbacks to accommodate a limited series, which might have been the more interesting approach.
MOVIES
William Ludwig
Alessandro Nivola
Michael Imperioli
Vera Farmiga
James Gandolfini
Ray Liotta
Corey Stoll
tvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Inside the ‘Sopranos’ Prequel With Star Alessandro Nivola

When The Sopranos ended in 2007, a great many fans screamed bloody murder. It wasn’t just because the pop culture sensation that TV Guide Magazine, in 2013, called the best television show ever, had closed up shop after six seasons; it was the way it ended. There was Tony Soprano (played by three-time Emmy winner James Gandolfini), sitting in a booth in Holsten’s ice cream shop and diner in Jersey with some unseen fate seemingly approaching in the darkness. Would we ever find out what happened to TV’s ultimate king-sized and analyzed mob boss?
TV & VIDEOS
York Dispatch Online

Tony Soprano meets 1967 unrest in 'The Many Saints of Newark'

“I try to be good,” says Tony Soprano, Catholic high school slacker, numbers-racket enthusiast and future mob boss in “The Many Saints of Newark.” Does he mean it? How hard is he trying? Does anyone in his world, his family, his middle-class gangster society, see much value beyond appearances in trying?
NEWARK, NJ
The Spokesman-Review

‘Sopranos’ prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ fails to answer fans’ questions and prayers

When “The Sopranos” went black in 2007, concluding an instantly fabled eight-year run by famously withholding any definitive conclusion, it felt like a challenge to the audience, for some even a thumbing of the nose. Storytellers, especially on television, were expected to provide happy endings or at the very least a sense of closure. Creator David Chase gave us neither.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Many Saints of Newark’ Director Gives His Opinion on ‘The Sopranos’ Final Scene

[This story contains spoilers to The Many Saints of Newark.] By its very nature, the final cut-to-black ending of HBO’s The Sopranos doesn’t have a solution — it’s not a mystery to be solved, exactly, but an endless void to be filled in by the viewer. Still, there’s a rather good argument to be made for one ending in particular being — if not officially right — perhaps righter then the rest. Creator David Chase has largely remained mum on the subject, of course. Alan Taylor, the director of the new Sopranos prequel movie out Oct. 1, The Many Saints of Newark, notes Chase...
TV & VIDEOS

