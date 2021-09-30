‘Saints’ gives fan service for ‘Sopranos’ watchers

Tony Soprano is back, and this, it's all still very personal as the first reviews for The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, are now in. So, is it worth returning to the violent, sometimes terrifying, often hilarious world of the New Jersey gangster and thus explore his early years, perhaps even getting further insight into what makes the future mob boss tick? Well, yes, is the short answer, but the concensus seems to be that you'll get a lot more out of it if you're already a fan.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO