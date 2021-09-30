CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Berlin vote count questioned over election day glitches

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Numerous election day glitches in the German capital have prompted calls for the result to be scrutinized, with one politician saying Thursday that his party plans to challenge the outcome of the vote. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

SPD wins parliamentary elections in Berlin |

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD has won the parliamentary elections in Berlin – and the capital gets a ruling mayor for the first time. The party whose main candidate Franziska Giffey reached 21.4 percent after counting all the constituencies and finished ahead of the Greens, who achieved their best result in the Berlin election with 18.9 percent. According to the state electoral commission, the CDU reached 18.1%, the left 14.0%, the AfD 8.0%, the FDP 7.1%.
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Globe

Majority of voters plan on voting in-person on Election Day

54% of respondents to a Monmouth University poll released today said they plan on voting in-person on Election Day in this year’s gubernatorial and state legislative elections, versus 35% who said they’ll vote by mail. Another 6% said they plan on utilizing the state’s new in-person early voting option. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Rebel Yell

OSCE Election Observers Record Election Problems in Berlin |

Berlin (dpa) – Election observers for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recorded the blackouts during the elections in Berlin on Sunday. “We have learned about the problems in the Berlin polling stations,” Latvian political scientist Lolita Cigane told the Germany editorial network (RND / Tuesday). She heads the OSCE expert team which observed the federal elections in Germany.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Glitches#Berlin#Ap#German
thefreepress.ca

Most postal votes to be counted by the end of today: Elections Canada

A clutch of close-run ridings, including a nail-biting photo finish in Vancouver Granville, are still waiting for mail ballots to be counted to determine the final result. But Elections Canada says it expects most of the 850,000 postal votes that were not counted by Monday night to be tallied by the end of Wednesday.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Times Daily

Italy's center-left claim mayoral wins; populists slump

ROME (AP) — Italy’s center-left forces, spearheaded by the Democrats, were sweeping to victory Monday in Milan and other big city mayoral races while clinching a runoff berth in Rome, where the populist 5-Star Movement's Mayor Virginia Raggi faced a stinging defeat, according to partial vote counts and projections. Copyright...
ELECTIONS
Times Daily

Questions amid Ida's destruction: Stay? Move? How far?

DULAC, La. (AP) — Coy Verdin grew up 100 feet (30 meters) or so from the slow-moving waters of Bayou Grand Caillou, and a few miles north of Louisiana's marshy coast. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

House Republicans Begin Process To Amend State Constitution To Require Voter ID And Elect Secretary Of State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state House committee has approved a constitutional amendment that would change Pennsylvania’s election process in several ways. Some Republicans see this as the best way to get the changes they desire. For years, Republicans have pushed the idea that every voter shows an ID card when voting. In this state, that’s only required the first time you vote in a new precinct. When a bill to expand that to all elections was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf, Republicans decided to put the question on the ballot as an amendment to the State Constitution. It’s one way to bypass...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
ledger.news

California Supreme Court Rules Against the Proposed 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission Map Deadline

SACRAMENTO, CA—Today, the California Supreme Court ruled on the 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission’s (Commission) petition to clarify and/or modify the writ of mandate issued by the Court on July 17, 2020 (Legislature of CA v Alex Padilla S262530)—when it ruled that the Commission should have until December 15, 2021 to submit its maps to the California Secretary of State due to the delay in release of census results. If census results were received after July 31, 2021, the Commission’s deadline would be adjusted accordingly to compensate for the additional federal delay.
SACRAMENTO, CA
AFP

Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Qatar wrapped up its first legislative polls Saturday with no women elected to a representative council that is seen as unlikely to alter the distribution of power in the emirate. The vote was for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber. Male candidates were elected in all 30 of the seats up for election, the interior ministry's election committee reported, despite 28 women initially being cleared to run in the polls. The results raise the prospect that the emir will use his 15 direct appointments to the council to right the imbalance.
ELECTIONS
Times Daily

UK pledges to hit all-renewable electricity by 2035

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — All of Britain’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035, the governing Conservatives announced Monday, saying the move would help end the country’s reliance on imported fuel. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Fed watchdog to investigate officials' financial trades

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent investigator will look into whether Federal Reserve officials broke the law with financial trades last year that have come under congressional scrutiny and sharp criticism from outside the central bank. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Times Daily

Russia film crew set to blast off to make 1st movie in space

MOSCOW (AP) — In a historic first, Russia is set to launch an actor and a film director into space to make a feature film in orbit — a project the nation's space chief has hailed as a chance to raise the prestige of Russia's space program. Copyright 2021 The...
WORLD
Times Daily

Australia won't welcome international tourists until 2022

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy