Despite all the risks to financial markets, it is hard to be bearish on US stocks. The bearish catalysts range from Evergrande, power shortages, supply chain issues remain, growing margin concerns for the next couple rounds of earnings seasons, and the government’s inability to end the showdown over the debt ceiling drama until the very last possible moment (this might not age well as House Speaker Pelosi plans to vote on debt limit today, which might imply she has the votes). To the surprise of no one, lawmakers can’t agree over funding, budget, and the debt limit. This will go down to the wire as both sides will need to play their hands and have the country come close to the brink of default, before something gets done.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO