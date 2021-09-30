CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market. Claims rose unexpectedly by 11,000 last week to 362,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, though economists had...

