Method 8 releases fourth ‘Escobar’ installment

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Method 8 and director Brian K. West will premiere their latest film Sunday at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave., Boardman. “The Land of Escobar Pt. 4: The North Star” continues the story of a group of people rebelling against the failed leadership of the elite class and features local talent Cassandra Arcenio, Victor Arcenio, Frank F. Matthews, Solomon Kennedy, Carla D. Gipson, LaNae’ Ferguson, Tina Schell, Joyce Jones and Rocky DeFrank.

