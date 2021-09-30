CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Center, WA

SAVE THE DATE: Kiwanis Club of White Center’s Annual Pancake Breakfast will be Sat., Oct. 30

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQEDQ_0cCr0NBe00

The Kiwanis Club of White Center – founded 20 years ago – will be holding its 11th Annual Pancake Breakfast at the White Center Eagles (10452 15th Ave SW; map below) on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Cost will be $10 per person with children 5 and under free.

Covid 19 protocols will be followed with plenty of hand sanitizer, social distancing and MASKS whenever not actually eating and/or drinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aef62_0cCr0NBe00

Tickets and/or reservations should be made through Club Secretary Bill Tracy [email protected], 206-248-2441 and or Scott Davis @ [email protected].

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE

One way to support this local service club is with Placemat Advertising and/or Table Sponsorship.

“This will provide a business and/or individual the opportunity to advertise on a specific table with a name placard, contact information, and brochures. Recognition will also be provided on our placemats and wall banners. Below are shown the assistance levels, please note your preferences. Make checks payable to White Center Kiwanis.”

Download sponsorship info here (PDF file).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
White Center, WA
Society
City
White Center, WA
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Club#Advertising#Annual Pancake Breakfast#Cost#Recognition#White Center Kiwanis
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
576
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy