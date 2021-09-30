SAVE THE DATE: Kiwanis Club of White Center’s Annual Pancake Breakfast will be Sat., Oct. 30

The Kiwanis Club of White Center – founded 20 years ago – will be holding its 11th Annual Pancake Breakfast at the White Center Eagles (10452 15th Ave SW; map below) on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Cost will be $10 per person with children 5 and under free.

Covid 19 protocols will be followed with plenty of hand sanitizer, social distancing and MASKS whenever not actually eating and/or drinking.

Tickets and/or reservations should be made through Club Secretary Bill Tracy [email protected], 206-248-2441 and or Scott Davis @ [email protected].

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE

One way to support this local service club is with Placemat Advertising and/or Table Sponsorship.

“This will provide a business and/or individual the opportunity to advertise on a specific table with a name placard, contact information, and brochures. Recognition will also be provided on our placemats and wall banners. Below are shown the assistance levels, please note your preferences. Make checks payable to White Center Kiwanis.”

Download sponsorship info here (PDF file).