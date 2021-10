Week 4 of the 2021 Section V fall football season is upon us and to the point: We have some solid matchups this weekend. At the top of the list is the Class A1 showdown between unbeatens in Brighton and Webster Schroeder. The Bruins are No. 13 in the newest Class A state rankings and Schroeder comes in with an honorable mention listing but that’s sure to change for one of these teams depending on the outcome of Friday night’s game.

WAYNE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO