Hammond, LA

Mary Ann McMillion

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ann McMillion, age 46, passed away on September 25, 2021, with her family and friends by her side in Hammond, LA. Mary Ann was born, March 17, 1975, to Scotty R. McMillion and Peggy McMillion Shoemaker. Mary Ann was the long-time loving companion of Hoyt Johnson, sister of Suzanne Hanna (Joseph) and Edward R. McMillion. She was the loving aunt of Nick McMillion, Harley, and Sable Hanna. Mary Ann also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her constant companion and most loved, Princess Lucy, will continue to make her home with Hoyt.

