Malden, MA

No bail for suspect in 1991 slaying of 17-year-old girl

Register Citizen
 4 days ago

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in the slaying 30 years ago of a 17-year-old girl in Massachusetts was held without bail at his arraignment on Thursday. Rodney Daniels, 48, of South Fulton, Georgia, faces a murder charge in the July 1991 shooting death of Patricia Moreno in Malden, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden police Chief Kevin Molis said in a statement. He was arrested in Georgia earlier this week.

