Senate committee deadlocks on Rollins for US attorney, complicating confirmation

By Jim Puzzanghera, Jon Chesto
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The historic nomination of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins to be US attorney for Massachusetts has triggered a partisan brawl in the Senate, leading to a deadlocked committee vote Thursday that complicates her path to confirmation. Republicans on the panel, who so far almost unanimously have backed all...

